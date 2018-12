The logo of a German car manufacturer Opel is seen at a branch in Herisau, Switzerland October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German carmaker Opel will start producing an electric version of its Vivaro van and a new electric Mokka X subcompact sport-utility vehicle in 2020, it said on Thursday.

The carmaker is also opening order books for a fully electric Opel Corsa from the first half of 2019 onwards, as well as a plug-in hybrid version of the Opel Grandland X, it said.

Opel and its sister brand Vauxhall are owned by French carmaker PSA Group.