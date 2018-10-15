FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Around 100,000 Opel vehicles to be recalled in diesel probe - ministry

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Transport Ministry said on Monday that roughly 100,000 Opel vehicles were to be recalled shortly after a further manipulation of diesel emissions by exhaust management software was discovered.

An Opel logo is pictured in Ruesselsheim, Germany July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“After a fifth defeat device was discovered in early 2018, which (motor authority KBA) found to be illegal, there is currently an official hearing going on with the goal of imposing a mandatory recall for the models Cascada, Insignia and Zafira,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The official recall of the affected roughly 100,000 vehicles will take place shortly,” it added.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Thomas Seythal

