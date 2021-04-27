OpenClassrooms start-up raises $80 million with Zuckerberg support

PARIS (Reuters) - Online education company OpenClassrooms said on Tuesday it has raised $80 million dollars in a fundraising partly backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative that Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife set up in 2015.

The Paris-based company said the fundraising - its third round so far - has also allowed the company to bring in more international investors such as Lumos Capital, GSV Ventures and Salesforce Ventures.

“The additional capital we’re raising today will allow OpenClassrooms to increase its impact by allowing even more individuals to access affordable upskilling and reskilling programs, at a global level”, the start-up said in a statement.

OpenClassrooms was founded in 2013 and offers 54 training programs. It already counts French state bank Bpifrance and General Atlantic as investors.

The company did not disclose what the latest fundraising valued the firm at.