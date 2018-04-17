FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 17, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired

Liana B. Baker

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Blue Harbour Group LP CEO Cliff Robbins told a conference in New York on Tuesday that Canadian business information management software company Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) could be acquired.

“There is potential for a strategic sale down the road,” Robbins said during a presentation at 13D Monitor’s Active-Passive Investor Summit, adding that there has been significant consolidation in the software sector.

Open Text shares rose 4 percent to $35.95 on Tuesday.

Robbins said that a company sale is “always possible in the software space.”

    “I think the return opportunity is significantly higher than this,” referring to where Open Text shares were trading.

    Blue Harbour owns a 3.49 percent stake in Open Text, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    An Open Text spokeswoman declined to comment.

    Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Svea Herbst in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.