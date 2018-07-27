FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2018 / 3:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Internet browser developer Opera's shares pop in debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Web browser developer Opera Ltd’s shares rose as much as 25 pct in their U.S. market debut on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $1.65 billion.

The company’s shares opened at $14.34, about 20 percent above its initial public offering price of $12 per American depositary shares.

Opera, founded in 1995, was originally owned by Norwegian software firm Otello Corp ASA before being bought by a consortium of Chinese investors in 2016.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
