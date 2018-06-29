FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 29, 2018 / 10:51 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Norway's Opera Ltd files for U.S. IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Norway-based web browser Opera Ltd filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.The company, which makes web browsers for mobile phones and PCs, intends to raise up to $115 million in the IPO, though the amount in the first filing is usually a placeholder.Opera Ltd has applied to list its American Depositary Shares on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol “OPRA”. Opera, which was owned by Norwegian software firm Otello Corp ASA (OTELLO.OL) was sold, along with Otello’s privacy and performance applications to a consortium of Chinese investors in 2016. Otello, then called Opera Software ASA, later changed its name and trading symbol on the Oslo Bourse.CICC and Citigroup Inc (C.N) are the underwriters to the IPO.

Reporting By Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.