Britain's Ophir gets takeover interest from Indonesia's Medco Energi

(Reuters) - Britain’s Ophir Energy said on Monday it is in discussions for a possible all-cash takeover offer with a unit of Indonesia’s Medco Energi Internasional Tbk PT (MEDC.JK).

Ophir, an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Asia and Africa, has a market capitalization of 252.5 million pounds ($321.41 million), according to Refinitiv data.

The company’s shares closed up 7.5 percent at 35.7 pence on Monday.

Under UK takeover rules, PT Medco Energi Global has until Jan. 28 to make a firm offer or walk away, Ophir said. (bit.ly/2Ssymf9)

Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

