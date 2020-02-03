Deals
Regional bank Pacific Premier to buy Opus Bank in $1 billion deal

(Reuters) - Regional bank Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (PPBI.O) said on Monday it would buy peer Opus Bank (OPB.O) in an all-stock deal valued at $1 billion, to expand its footprint in California and other parts of the western United States.

Opus Bank shareholders will receive 0.9 shares of Pacific Premier, or $26.82, for each share held, based on Pacific’s Friday closing. That represents a premium of 0.7% to Opus’ last closing share price.

Southern California-based Pacific Premier Bancorp is a business bank mainly focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses in the region.

Opus, headquartered in Irvine, California, will help Pacific Premier swell its assets by $8 billion to $20 billion. Pacific Premier shareholders will own about 63% of the combined company.

The deal, slated to close in the second quarter, is expected to increase Pacific's earnings per share by 14% in 2021. (reut.rs/36OrzCJ)

D.A. Davidson & Co advised Pacific Premier, while Piper Sandler & Co was the financial adviser to Opus.

Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

