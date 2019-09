FILE PHOTO: Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle Corporation, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Mark Hurd would be taking a leave of absence due to health-related reasons.

Separately, the company posted a 5.7% fall in quarterly profit.

Shares of the company were down 6% in extended trading.