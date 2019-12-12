Oracle chairman says no plans for new co-CEO

FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of the Oracle Field Office at Wilson Boulevard in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 18, 2019. Earlier in the day, Oracle CEO Mark Hurd passed away at the age of 62. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) Chairman Lawrence Ellison said on Thursday the business software maker had no plans to hire a new co-chief executive officer.

Safra Catz has been heading the company since the other co-chief Mark Hurd died in October.

“How is our search going for the new — for a second CEO? We don’t have one. We have no plans for having a second CEO,” Ellison said on a conference call with analysts.

“We’re hiring a bunch of people at the next layer down who are potential CEOs when both Safra and I retire, which is not anytime soon,” he added.