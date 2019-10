FILE PHOTO: Mark Hurd, CEO of Oracle Corporation, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S. October 18, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp’s (ORCL.N) co-chief executive officer, Mark Hurd, passed away on Friday, according to an internal email reviewed by Reuters.

The business software maker announced last month that Hurd would be taking a medical leave but did not give any other details.