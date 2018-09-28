FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
September 28, 2018 / 10:35 PM / in 18 minutes

Oracle's Kurian to step down as president of product development

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp said on Friday Thomas Kurian, its president of product development would be stepping down, effective immediately.

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Kurian's responsibilities have been reassigned to other senior executives, the company said in a filing. (bit.ly/2y1gO0r)

Earlier this month, Oracle said Kurian was taking a break and the company expected him back.

Kurian joined Oracle from McKinsey in 1996 and was previously responsible for developing cloud computing products, an area where the company has struggled to gain traction against Salesforce, Microsoft, Amazon and others.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.