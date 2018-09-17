Oracle first-quarter revenue up 1 percent

(Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) reported a 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Monday, helped by growth in its cloud services and license support business.

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The company’s net income rose to $2.27 billion, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31 from $2.14 billion, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $9.19 billion from $9.10 billion.

In the preceding quarter, Oracle had created new revenue reporting structures, by merging its fast-growing cloud business with its legacy business of selling software licenses.