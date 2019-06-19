Business News
June 19, 2019 / 8:20 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Oracle quarterly profit beats estimates; shares rise

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Oracle Corp beat fourth-quarter revenue and profit estimates on Wednesday, as the business software maker benefited from demand for its on-premise IT, cloud services and license support businesses, sending its shares up as much as 7% in extended trading.

Revenue from its cloud license and on-premise license businesses rose 12% to $2.52 billion from $2.25 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $2.31 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue from the cloud services and license support business, its biggest, rose marginally to $6.80 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $6.79 billion.

“Our high-margin Fusion and NetSuite cloud applications businesses are growing rapidly, while we downsize our low-margin legacy hardware business,” said Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz.

The company’s net income rose to $3.74 billion, or $1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.28 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 1% to $11.14 billion, above analysts’ expectation of $10.93 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.16 per share compared to estimates of $1.07 per share.

Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below