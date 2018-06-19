Oracle's quarterly results beat estimates on cloud growth

(Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday as more customers move toward its high-margin cloud business.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside Oracle's offices in Broomfield, Colorado, U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.7 percent in after-market trading.

Oracle, which has cloud deals with AT&T (T.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), is a late entrant to the cloud business and has been trying to catch up with rivals such as Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Salesforce.com (CRM.N).

“Initially Oracle dragged their feet on the cloud as it threatened their traditional licensing/maintenance model”, said Daniel Morgan Senior Portfolio Manager Synovus Trust Company.

Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison said some of the company’s largest customers have now begun the process of moving their on-premise Oracle databases to the Oracle Cloud.

AT&T is moving thousands of databases and tens of thousands of terabytes of data into the Oracle Cloud, Ellison said.

Revenue from its cloud services and licenses support rose 8.2 percent to $6.77 billion, as more companies shift to cloud computing from the traditional on-premise model to cut costs.

The company’s net income rose to $3.41 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 31, from $3.23 billion, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose 3.3 percent to $11.25 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 99 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 94 cents per share and a revenue of $11.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.