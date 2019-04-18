Technology News
Samsung could become one of Orange's providers for French 5G license

PARIS (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics could become one of Orange’s providers for a possible 5G telecoms frequency in France, said Orange’s head Stephane Richard on Thursday.

France’s 5G telecoms frequencies auction should start later this year.

France’s four main telecoms operators - leader Orange, Bouygues Telecom, Altice Europe’s SFR and Iliad - regularly compete in costly spectrum auctions, which allow wireless carriers to develop networks.

