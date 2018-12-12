France's Orange partners with Amazon over voice assistant technology

A logo is seen in a retail store of French telecom operator Orange in Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 3, 2015. T REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms operator Orange is partnering with Amazon to combine their respective voice assistant technology, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Wednesday.

The former monopoly, whose own voice assistant is dubbed Djingo, is the second French telecom operator to join forces in the field with Amazon after Iliad, whose new high-end set-top box includes the U.S. tech giant’s voice assistant Alexa.

Under the partnership, requests to buy products online or a service offered by Amazon could be made via Djingo, which was co-developed with Deutsche Telekom.

“We want to go further,” Richard told reporters.

“We’re working with Amazon with the aim to integrate our AI (artificial intelligence), Djingo and Alexa in our respective devices,” he added.