FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Deals
January 22, 2018 / 2:25 PM / in 2 hours

Orange, Deutsche Telekom shares rise on report of 2017 merger talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in France’s Orange (ORAN.PA) and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) were boosted on Monday by a report in French daily Le Monde that the two telecoms firms held merger talks between May and September 2017 last year, traders said.

At 1414 GMT, Orange shares were up 2.2 percent, at the top of France's CAC 40 .FCHI, while Deutsche Telekom rose 2.5 percent to the top of the DAX .GDAXI.

    The report said there were “confidential discussions” held between the two companies examining the options for a “merger of equals”.

    Telecoms stocks across the region traded higher, with the industry’s index .SXKP up 1.6 percent, leading sector gains.

    Deutsche Telekom and Orange declined to comment on the report.

    Reporting by Helen Reid, Additional reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Julien Ponthus and Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.