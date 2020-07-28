France's Orange and Google partner on data, cloud computing

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured on a closed retail store in Paris, France, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France’s biggest telecoms company, and Google on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership covering data, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing services.

Google will provide its expertise in cloud technologies, analytics and artificial intelligence tools, while Orange plans to build a next-generation data analytics and machine-learning platform with the Google technologies.

“Google has been a long-term partner of Orange and, as Google is eager to invest in Europe - and especially in France - to develop new data centres, this is the perfect time to work on new services and opportunities in French and European markets,” Orange chairman and CEO Stephane Richard said in a statement.