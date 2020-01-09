Deals
January 9, 2020 / 12:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's Orange considering IPO of Middle East, Africa operations

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux, France, October 29, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange (ORAN.PA) is considering a possible stock market flotation of its combined Middle East and Africa operations, Orange said on Thursday.

“Orange has decided to bring together all our regional activities in a single company, OMEA, to create a separate entity and provide the Group with various options for growth,” Orange said in a statement.

“An IPO of OMEA is one of these potential scenarios, and the decision will depend on a number of factors, including strategic opportunities and market orientation, always with the central criterion of accelerating the growth of this business,” it said.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below