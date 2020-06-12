Telecoms group Orange rejigs board in bid to accelerate strategic plan

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured on a closed retail store in Paris, France, April 17, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange (ORAN.PA), France’s biggest telecoms company, announced some internal boardroom changes on Friday which it said would allow the company to accelerate its “Engage 2025” strategic plan aimed at improving its financial performance.

Ramon Fernandez, currently delegate CEO, would become Executive Director Finance, Performance and Development. Gervais Pellissier, Delegate CEO, would become Executive Director for Human Resources and Group Transformation, while Mari-Noëlle Jégo-Laveissière will oversee operations in Europe, outside of France.

“The months ahead include some uncertainties but also real opportunities, whether that means accelerating digital transformation, making further technological progress (5G, network function virtualisation, cloud, edge) or taking advantage of developments specific to our telecoms sector,” said Orange Chairman and CEO Stephane Richard in a statement.