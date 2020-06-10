Deals
June 10, 2020 / 3:24 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Orange close to deal over using Italy's Open Fiber network for business clients: source

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - France’s Orange (ORAN.PA) is close to signing a contract to use the broadband network of Open Fiber, owned by Italian utility Enel (ENEI.MI) and state lender CDP, for a business client offer in Italy, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source added that the parties were in the process of finalising the contract, which was of a commercial nature.

Orange and Open Fiber had no comment.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Elvira Pollina in MILAN, additional reporting Mathieu Rosemain in PARIS; editing by Agnieszka Flak

