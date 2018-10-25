FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Telecoms group Orange's third-quarter core operating profit rises 3 percent

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France’s number one telecoms operator, reported on Thursday a 3 percent increase in its third quarter core operating profit, driven by continued growth in its home country and Africa.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange at the Viva Tech start-up and technology summit in Paris, France, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

The group’s adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 3.69 billion euros ($4.21 billion), it said in a statement. Revenues grew 0.6 percent to 10.3 billion euros.

The Paris-based group said it added both broadband and mobile customers in France between July and September, which represents the sixth straight quarter of growth in the country.

The group confirmed its full-year targets, including a target for annual growth in its adjusted EBITDA.

Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Sudip Kar-Guptae

