Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

(Reuters) - A suspect was shot dead by police and there were “multiple fatalities” in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in southeast Salem at 12:30 p.m. and a trained negotiator talked with the suspect by phone, Sergeant Jeremy Landers of the sheriff’s office said.

“As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Oregon State Police are investigating the shooting and any deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave during the inquiry, the sheriff’s office said.