July 10, 2018 / 2:56 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Trump pardons Oregon ranchers whose case led to refuge occupation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Oregon cattle ranchers Dwight Hammond and his son, Steven, after both were convicted on arson charges, sparking the 2016 occupation of a wildlife refuge, according to a White House statement.

A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Hammonds’ case led to the armed 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The takeover was the latest flare-up in a decades-old conflict over federal control of millions of acres of public land in the Western United States.

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe

