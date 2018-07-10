Trump pardons Oregon ranchers whose case led to refuge occupation

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday pardoned Oregon cattle ranchers Dwight Hammond and his son, Steven, after both were convicted on arson charges, sparking the 2016 occupation of a wildlife refuge, according to a White House statement.

A U.S. flag covers a sign at the entrance of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Oregon, January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The Hammonds’ case led to the armed 41-day occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The takeover was the latest flare-up in a decades-old conflict over federal control of millions of acres of public land in the Western United States.