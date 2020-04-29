Australia's Origin Energy posts 18% fall in quarterly APLNG revenue

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian energy company Origin is pictured in Melbourne, Australia, July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

(Reuters) - Electricity and gas retailer Origin Energy Ltd (ORG.AX) said on Thursday revenue from its stake in the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) joint venture fell 17.7% in the third quarter, hurt by lower contracted LNG sales.

Origin, which controls a third of Australia’s energy retailing market, said its share of APLNG revenue came in at A$628.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, down from A$763.9 million a year earlier.

The figure was slightly below a RBC Capital Markets estimate of A$692 million.

APLNG, is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips (COP.N), and China’s Sinopec (600028.SS).