Australia's Origin Energy lifts APLNG production outlook

(Reuters) - Energy retailer Origin Energy (ORG.AX) on Wednesday raised its fiscal 2020 output guidance for Australia Pacific LNG project, the biggest producer of liquefied natural gas in eastern Australia, citing strong performance.

The company said it expects production from its stake in APLNG of around 690 to 710 petajoules (PJ) in fiscal 2020, compared to its earlier forecast of 680 TO 700 (PJ).

APLNG is a joint venture between Origin, ConocoPhillips (COP.N) and China’s Sinopec (600028.SS).