Finnish drugmaker Orion upgrades 2020 profit outlook after coronavirus lifts demand

Helsinki (Reuters) - Finland’s Orion (ORNBV.HE) on Friday upgraded its 2020 operating profit outlook, saying the coronavirus pandemic had caused asignificant increase in demand for its drugs in the first quarter.

“Orion estimates the full-year 2020 operating profit to be higher than previously estimated due to the strong start of the year,” the company said in a statement.

European sales of certain proprietary products were also expected to exceed previously estimated levels, it said.