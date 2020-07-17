Finnish drugmaker Orion's second quarter profit, sales beat forecasts

(Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion (ORNBV.HE) on Friday reported better-than-expected April-June profits and sales, boosted by a milestone payments for its prostate cancer drug.

Orion’s operating profit rose 85% from a year earlier to 96.4 million euros ($110 million) on sales up 16% to 292.5 million euros, both well ahead of analysts expectations Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Last week Orion said it expects operating profit this year to be higher than in 2019, after previously forecasting a flat outcome.