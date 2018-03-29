Jury in trial of Orlando gunman's widow to resume deliberations

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Jurors in the trial of the woman whose husband killed dozens at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in 2016 resume deliberations on Thursday to decide whether she helped him plan the rampage and then misled authorities.

FILE PHOTO: Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski/File Photo

Noor Salman, 31, the widow of gunman Omar Mateen, could face up to life in prison if convicted of federal charges that she did nothing to stop her husband from killing 49 people at the Pulse nightclub.

Before the case went to the jury on Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Orlando, defense lawyers said FBI interrogators had planted Salman’s statements made during questioning that she helped him scout targets.

She also could not have known he would attack Pulse, a gay nightspot, on June 12, 2016, they said.

But prosecutors argued that she had helped her husband check out potential sites and sought to mislead investigators about what she knew.

They said Salman first told investigators that Mateen had acted without her knowledge but later admitted knowing he had left home with a gun and had watched jihadist videos online.

Salman faces charges of obstruction of justice and aiding Mateen in providing support to the Islamic State militant group. Mateen, who had claimed allegiance to a leader of the group, died in an exchange of gunfire with police at the nightclub.