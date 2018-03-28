Prosecutors portray Orlando gunman's widow as a liar

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - A federal prosecutor portrayed the widow of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub gunman as a liar during closing arguments in her trial on Wednesday, saying she helped him check out potential attack sites before the massacre of 49 people in 2016.

FILE PHOTO: Investigators work the scene following a mass shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando Florida, U.S. on June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Noor Salman, the widow of gunman Omar Mateen, initially told investigators after the rampage at Pulse nightclub that her husband had acted without her knowledge. Later she admitted knowing he had left home with a gun and had watched jihadist videos online, prosecutor Sara Sweeney told jurors.

“You’re going to have to find that Ms. Salman knowingly engaged in misleading conduct,” Sweeney said as the prosecution and defense began their closing arguments to jurors.

Salman, 31, could face life in prison if convicted in U.S. District Court in Orlando on charges of obstruction of justice and aiding Mateen in providing support to the Islamic State militant group. Mateen had claimed allegiance to a leader of the group.

Sweeney said the Disney Springs entertainment and shopping complex had been Mateen’s original target when he left home on the night of the June 12, 2016, massacre before ending up at Pulse, a gay nightspot.

Trial witnesses had hinted at the switch in targets but Sweeney’s assertion was the first time prosecutors had acknowledged it.

Mateen was killed in an exchange of gunfire with police after he had opened fire inside the Pulse club.

Defense lawyers have argued that Salman was a simple woman who loved children and that FBI investigators coerced her into confessing. Salman was at home with the couple’s then-3-year-old son during the attack and was unaware of Mateen’s plans, they have said.

But Sweeney said Salman had aided Mateen by making up a cover story to Mateen’s mother on the night of the shooting that he was going to dinner with a friend.

Sweeney also said Salman had cased Disney Springs and City Place in West Palm Beach with Mateen, spent money on luxury items with him and had a payable-on-death beneficiary account with a bank.

The only evidence from Salman’s initial interviews with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are handwritten statements because agents did not make video or audio recordings of the interrogation.

Judge Paul Byron on Monday rejected a defense motion to dismiss the charges against Salman or declare a mistrial because the prosecution had failed to disclose Mateen’s father had been an FBI informant before the nightclub attack.