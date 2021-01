FILE PHOTO: General view of the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Energy group Orsted said on Wednesday it had made a final investment decision on a 2 megawatt green hydrogen plant in Copenhagen that will use power from wind turbines to produce about 1,000 kg of hydrogen a day from late 2021.