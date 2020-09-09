Orsted appoints Mads Nipper as new CEO

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish renewable energy group Orsted said on Wednesday it had appointed Grundfos Chief Executive Mads Nipper to replace its outgoing CEO Henrik Poulsen.

Poulsen announced in June he was stepping down after an eight-year tenure spearheading Orsted’s transformation from a diversified utility with oil and gas activities into the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind farms.

Nipper will start on Jan. 1 after six years at the helm of Danish industrial group Grundfos, which produces pumps and pumping equipment.

“Anchored in a clear sustainability vision, Mads has led a highly successful transformation of Grundfos over the past six years,” Orsted Chairman Thomas Thune Andersen said.

Orsted is in the middle of a $30 billion investment programme as it seeks to become one of a handful of future “renewable majors” leading a shift away from fossil fuels.