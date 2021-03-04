Orsted agrees power supply deal with Target and Hormel from Nebraska wind farm

Slideshow ( 2 images )

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted on Thursday said it will deliver power to the retail chain Target and food company Hormel from its Nebraska wind farm Haystack Wind.

Haystack Wind will be operational this year and deliver 298 megawatts (MW) of power.

Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, in January signed a deal with PepsiCo for the soft drink producer to purchase power from the Haystack Wind project.