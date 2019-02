OSLO (Reuters) - Denmark’s Orsted and U.S.-based Eversource Energy have submitted a joint bid to build a wind farm offshore of New York state, the companies said on Thursday.

The bid comes in response to New York’s first solicitation to procure 800 megawatts of offshore wind power, with the state expected to choose the supplier in spring.

Norway’s Equinor said earlier on Thursday it has also submitted a bid.