A man walks past the Oslo Stock Exchange building in Oslo, Norway April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB will meet with Euronext before deciding whether to sell its 20% stake in Oslo Bors VPS to the pan-European stock market operator, the bank said on Monday.

DNB will also hold talks with other Oslo Bors shareholders in the hope of finding a “good solution” for the Norwegian stock exchange, it added.

Nasdaq withdrew its bid for the Oslo Bors on Monday, leaving Euronext as the sole bidder.