Top owner DNB to await Oslo Bors' view before selling stake

FILE PHOTO: A view of DNB bank's local office in Riga November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB (DNB.OL) will await the advice of the board of Oslo Bors VPS OSLO.NFF before deciding whether to sell its stake of close to 20 percent to Euronext (ENX.PA) or other potential bidders, it said on Monday.

The stake makes DNB the largest owner of Oslo Bors VPS.

“We are waiting for the board ... to consider the bid before we make a decision”, a DNB spokesman said.

“The Oslo Bors board has also initiated a process to invite other potential bidders, which we think is positive for all the shareholders,” he added.