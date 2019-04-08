Euronext says Norwegian regulator gives positive view on bid for Oslo Bors

PARIS (Reuters) - Euronext said its 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($790 million) offer for Oslo Bors received a positive reception from the Norwegian financial supervisory authority, as the European exchange group looks to see off Nasdaq in its bid for Norway’s stock market operator.

The bid battle for Oslo Bors, one of the last independent stock market operators in northern Europe, was launched in December when Euronext made a first unsolicited move.

The Norwegian bourse’s response was to seek new bidders, encouraging U.S.-based Nasdaq to make a rival offer.

“Euronext is convinced it is the best owner for Oslo Børs VPS, and welcomes the positive recommendation of the Norwegian financial supervisory authority to the Ministry of Finance that Euronext should be approved as a suitable owner of up to 100 percent of Oslo Børs VPS capital, as applied for, without ownership or other restrictions,” Euronext Chairman and Chief Executive Stéphane Boujnah said in a statement on Monday. The European exchange group also confirmed it will ensure that all remaining shareholders will get an opportunity to tender their shares to Euronext at the same terms in connection with or following final regulatory approval and fulfillment of all offer conditions, Boujnah added.

The U.S. exchange operator had raised its offer to 158 Norwegian crowns per share last month in order to match an identical offer price from Euronext.

Earlier this month, Euronext said it has secured 53.1 percent of the shares in Oslo Bors. The operator of stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon said it directly holds 8.1 percent of the shares and other shareholders have irrevocably pre-committed or tendered 45 percent of the shares.

The Oslo Bors board and its largest shareholder DNB backed the Nasdaq offer, while Euronext has said it will set its commodities trading hub in Oslo in order to win over more support from Norway.

($1 = 8.6043 Norwegian crowns)