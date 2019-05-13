Euronext wins clearance from Norway government to buy Oslo Bors

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - European stock market operator Euronext said it had won clearance from Norway’s Ministry of Finance to buy up to 100% of Oslo Bors, pushing Euronext closer to victory over Nasdaq in its bid to buy Oslo Bors.

“Euronext welcomes the Ministry’s clearance to acquire up to 100% of Oslo Børs VPS’s capital and looks forward to completing the next steps to close the transaction by the end of June 2019,” Euronext Chief Executive Stéphane Boujnah said.

Euronext and Nasdaq have been engaged in a bid battle since December to buy control of Norway’s Oslo Bors, which is one of the last independent stock market operators in Europe.

