Oslo Bors receives interest from parties other than Euronext

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian exchanges operator Oslo Bors VPS OSLO.NFF, the subject of a takeover offer from Euronext NV (ENX.PA), has received interest from other parties, its board said on Friday.

Euronext, operator of bourses in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Dublin, has offered to buy Oslo Bors for 625 million euros ($720 million) and secured the backing of a majority of shareholders in December.

But holding company Oslo Bors VPS took issue with how Euronext made its approach and said on Dec. 28 it would seek to speak with other parties in addition to Euronext.

“Following the invitation, a number of parties have expressed interest,” the board of Oslo Bors VPS said in a statement, without naming them.

“Meetings have been held with some of these and new meetings have been agreed for interested parties to meet with the management of Oslo Bors VPS,” the board said.

The Oslo Bors VPS board urged shareholders to await its recommendation on the Euronext offer, expected by the end of February at the latest, before deciding what to do with their stakes.

Arctic Securities is advising Oslo Bors VPS.