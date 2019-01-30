Nasdaq bids $771 million for Oslo bourse in Euronext challenge

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

OSLO (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc launched a rival bid for Oslo Bors VPS on Wednesday, setting up a takeover battle with Euronext for the Norwegian stock market operator.

Nasdaq’s bid of 152 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Oslo Bors at 6.54 billion crowns ($771 million), exceeded Euronext’s bid of 145 crowns per share.

Euronext has said, however, that owners representing a little more than 50 percent of Oslo Bors’ shareholders have already committed to sell and that those investors could not sell to anyone else.

But Norwegian bank DNB, the largest owner of Oslo Bors with a stake of close to 20 percent, said it would sell to Nasdaq, as did pension provider KLP, which holds 10 percent and Sparebanken Vest with 1.6 percent stake.

All three had previously suggested they would not accept Euronext’s bid.

“With the options that are now available, we believe that Nasdaq will offer the strategically best solution for the Norwegian capital market and for the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS),” DNB said.

A spokeswoman for Euronext declined to comment on the news of Nasdaq’s bid.