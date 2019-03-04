Nasdaq raises offer for Norway's Oslo Bors, matches Euronext bid

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc said on Monday it had raised its offer price to buy Norwegian exchange operator Oslo Bors to about 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($788.93 million), matching a rival offer by Paris-based Euronext.

FILE PHOTO: The Nasdaq logo is displayed at the Nasdaq Market site in New York September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S. exchange operator raised its offer to 158 Norwegian crowns per share from 152 crowns - a discount of 1.25 percent to Oslo Bors’ stock price as of Friday’s close.

This comes after Euronext raised its offer to 158 crowns a share on Feb. 11, hours before its opening gambit of 145 crowns was due to expire.

The bidding war for one of the last independent stock markets in northern Europe stems from the need to combine resources to develop technology and attract new entrants.

Euronext was not immediately available for comment.

Nasdaq also said it would pay an interest of 6 percent per annum on the increased offer price, until the conditions required for closing the deal are fulfilled or waived.

It also reduced the minimum acceptance condition under the offer from more than 90 percent of shareholders of Oslo Bors to at least two-thirds, which is required to make any changes to the by-laws of the target company.

“We remain confident that our offer is the superior solution for the shareholders, members, issuers, investors and employees of Oslo Bors VPS,” Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said.

Euronext made its first offer in late December with the backing of slightly more than half of Oslo Bors shareholders, but did not win over the exchange’s board, which then convinced Nasdaq to make a higher bid.

Oslo Bors Chief Executive Bente Landsnes told Reuters last month that she backs Nasdaq’s proposal, which also has the support from the largest shareholder, Norwegian bank DNB.

On Monday, Nasdaq said it had the support of one-third of Oslo Bors shareholders. These shareholders also reaffirmed their intention not to accept the offer made by Euronext, the company said.

Shares of Nasdaq were marginally up in the morning trade on Monday.