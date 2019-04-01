Euronext extends Oslo Bors takeover offer until May 6

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - European exchange group Euronext on Monday extended its offer for Oslo Bors, while keeping the terms unchanged, as the battle with Nasdaq for control of Norway’s stock market operator intensifies.

Euronext’s offer, which was due to expire on Monday, is now open until May 6 at 6 pm, Central European time. The terms remain at 158 Norwegian crowns ($18.39) per Oslo Bors share, a price that was matched by Nasdaq.

Euronext reiterated that it had secured 53.1 percent of the shares in Oslo Bors. The operator of stock markets in Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin and Lisbon said it directly holds 8.1 percent of the shares and other shareholders have irrevocably pre-committed or tendered 45 percent of the shares.

Olso Bors’s board and management backed Nasdaq’s rival offer which will expire in the coming weeks.