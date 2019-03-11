Euronext extends period for Oslo Bors offer, terms unchanged

FILE PHOTO: The logo of stock market operator Euronext is seen on a building in the financial district of la Defense in Courbevoie, near Paris, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - Pan-European stock market operator Euronext on Monday extended its offer for Oslo Bors, while keeping the terms unchanged, as its battle with Nasdaq for the control of Norway’s stock market operator escalates.

Euronext extended its offer, which had been due to expire on March 11, until April 1 at 6 pm, Central European time. It added that the terms of its offer of 158 Norwegian crowns per Oslo Bors share were unchanged.

New York-based stock market operator Nasdaq had matched Euronext’s price last week. The offers value Oslo Bors at around 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($782.9 million).

Oslo Bors, one of the last independent stock market operator, is in the middle of a takeover battle since late December, when Euronext made the first move.