October 4, 2019 / 5:15 PM / a minute ago

Austria's AMS fails to complete 4.5 billion euro takeover of Osram

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated at the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian AMS (AMS.S) (AMS.VI) on Friday said it had failed to reach a required threshold for completing a takeover of German lighting group Osram (OSRn.DE) shareholders.

AMS said managed to secure backing from only 51.6% of Osram shareholders, instead of the required 62.5% level.

AMS had fought a fierce takeover battle for the leader in automotive lighting with private equity groups and upped its bid a week ago, days before the acceptance period expired.

Separately, Osram on Friday said it has invited AMS’s management to engage in discussions on a meaningful and mutually beneficial collaboration.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edward Taylor

