AMS already has potential buyers for Osram's digital business: CEO

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Alexander Everke of the multinational semiconductor manufacturer AMS (Austria Mikro Systeme) addresses an annual news conference, in Zurich, Switzerland February 6, 2018. REUTERS/Moritz Hager

VIENNA (Reuters) - AMS (AMS.S) (AMS.VI) already has a list of potential strategic buyers for Osram Licht’s (OSRn.DE) digital business, the chief executive of the Austrian sensor specialist said.

AMS wants to buy the much bigger German lighting group and has said that if it was successful, it would look for a buyer for Osram’s digital business.

However, AMS “has not held any talks” with potential buyers, Alexander Everke told German weekly Wirtschaftswoche. No Chinese firms were among the interested parties, he said.