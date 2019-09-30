AMS holds 19% in takeover target Osram

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German lighting manufacturer Osram is illuminated at the company's headquarters in Munich, Germany, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS (AMS.S) (AMS.VI) held 18.56% of Osram (OSRn.DE) shares on Friday, still far away from the 62.5% threshold it has set for a successful takeover in a bidding war with private equity groups for the German lighting group.

AMS increased its offer for Osram to 41 euros per share on Friday after investors Bain and Advent had said they planned to trump the Austrian group’s initial bid of 38.50 euros a share.

The acceptance period is set to expire on Tuesday, but it might take until the end of the week to find out whether AMS managed to convince enough shareholders.

(The story has been refiled to add dropped word ‘until’ in paragraph 3)