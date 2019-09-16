Austria's AMS holds nearly 3% of shares in Germany's Osram

MUNICH (Reuters) - Austrian sensor specialist AMS (AMS.S) is actively buying Osram (OSRn.DE) shares and currently holds a stake of almost 3% in the German lighting group, its chief executive said on Monday.

AMS launched a 4.3 billion euro ($4.8 billion) takeover bid for Osram earlier this month, beating a rival offer from private equity investors Bain Capital and Carlyle Group (CG.O) by 10%.

AMS’s Osram shares will be counted toward the minimum acceptance threshold in the takeover process, Alexander Everke said at a news conference in Munich.