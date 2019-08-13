Austria's AMS says looking forward to discussions with Osram

VIENNA (Reuters) - Sensor specialist AMS (AMS.S) (AMS.VI) on Tuesday said it took note of Osram’s willingness to discuss a takeover and was looking forward to discussions.
The Austrian company said on Sunday it was ready to make a cash offer valuing German lighting company Osram (OSRn.DE) at 4.3 billion euros ($4.8 billion), 10% more than Bain Capital and Carlyle (CG.O) have offered.
“We have taken note of Osram’s ad-hoc announcement,” a spokeswoman said, adding that AMS was looking forward to the opportunity to hold discussion.
($1 = 0.8937 euros)
Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Jason Neely