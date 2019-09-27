Bidding war for Germany's Osram heats up with AMS's new 4.5 billion offer

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian sensor maker AMS (AMS.S) has increased its takeover offer for German lighting group Osram (OSRn.DE) to 41.00 euros per share or 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion), heating up a bidding war as a rival consortium is poised to enter the fray.

FILE PHOTO: A lit bulb by German lighting manufacturer Osram is seen in front of packages with different Osram bulbs in this picture illustration taken September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert/Illustration/File Photo

Osram, a larger company than AMS and a leader in automotive lighting, said on Wednesday Bain and its new partner Advent were prepared to make a bid and would offer a price “meaningfully” above AMS’s, which at the time was 38.50 euros a share.

“AMS is pleased to announce that it has increased the price of its all-cash takeover offer for 100% of the share capital of Osram to 41.00 euros per Osram share,” AMS said in a statement on Friday. “All other terms and conditions of the best and final offer remain unchanged.”

Rather than extend the offer period AMS, best known for supplying Apple (AAPL.O) with sensors for iPhones, said it would still expire on Oct. 1, leaving its rivals just a few days to give shareholders a clear choice.

To reduce its dependence on smartphone producers, AMS wants to expand in the auto industry and supply manufacturers with sensors and lighting systems for self-driving cars.

It has said it would cut Osram jobs outside Germany, sell its digital business and phase out its consumer general lighting LED business.

Shares in Osram were up 3.1% at 39.90 euros, valuing the company at around 3.86 billion euros ($4.2 billion), while those in Zurich-listed AMS were down 7.5% after they resumed trading at 1010 GMT. Its market capitalization is 3.54 billion Swiss francs ($3.57 billion).

“We have provided comprehensive commitments aimed at safeguarding employees and production facilities of Osram in Germany and have carefully planned the successful integration of both companies,” AMS said.

“We offer a superior proposal to all stakeholders, including the Osram employees, given our strategic vision, higher growth, better cash flows and lower cost of capital,” it added.

Osram, hit by profit warnings and a weak car market, this month formally backed AMS’s previous offer, which was 10% higher than a bid by private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group. But reservations within management remained, dominated by doubts about the proposed group’s long-term business prospects.

Osram Chief Executive Olaf Berlien expressed his misgivings at the time by saying he would not sell his shares to AMS.

Bain and Carlyle had agreed to maintain Osram as an independent company with its existing management and to support its strategic direction.